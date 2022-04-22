Unifi (UFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $201.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UFI opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. Unifi has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $319.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unifi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Unifi by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Unifi by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

