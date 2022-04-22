Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,938 ($51.24).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULVR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.63) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($59.85) to GBX 4,000 ($52.04) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($59.85) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of ULVR stock traded up GBX 27.50 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,542.50 ($46.09). 1,512,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,132,037. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($57.09). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,529.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,764.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The stock has a market cap of £90.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 36.02 ($0.47) dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

In other Unilever news, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($48.96) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($195,836.59). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($49.88) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($25,939.11). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,523 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,272.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

