Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Plans $0.35 Dividend

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

UNB opened at $31.30 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $140.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 15.99%.

In related news, CEO David Scott Silverman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $31,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Union Bankshares stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.26% of Union Bankshares worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

