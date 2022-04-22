Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker Sells 4,018 Shares

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $10.10 on Friday, reaching $234.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,090,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.57. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 49.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

