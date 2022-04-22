Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $8.17 on Friday, hitting $236.23. The company had a trading volume of 171,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,441. The firm has a market cap of $148.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 49.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

