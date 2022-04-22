Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.18.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $244.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.57. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.