United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $59.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by MKM Partners from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,866,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 159.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

