United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $86.50 Price Target at Cowen

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $78.00 to $86.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.79.

Get United Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.11. The company had a trading volume of 509,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,866,766. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.81. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $60.58.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,094,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,406,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,265,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.