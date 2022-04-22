United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $50.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,525,000 after buying an additional 334,272 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 155,874 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in United Airlines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 215,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in United Airlines by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.