United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Raised to Buy at Argus

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

UAL has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.59.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.40. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $60.58.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.50) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in United Airlines by 4.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 20.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in United Airlines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $448,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

