United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 159.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

