United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

United Airlines stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.85. 42,180,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,866,766. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $60.58.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

