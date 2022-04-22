United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

UBSI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.52. 2,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.16 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in United Bankshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

