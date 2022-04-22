United States Steel Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.61.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of X stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.99.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 88,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $826,080.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $84,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,838 shares of company stock worth $6,688,783. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.
About United States Steel (Get Rating)
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Steel (X)
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.