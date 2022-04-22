United States Steel Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.61.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of X stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 88,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $826,080.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $84,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,838 shares of company stock worth $6,688,783. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.