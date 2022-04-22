United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,135,080.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.18, for a total value of $1,135,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.63. The company had a trading volume of 377,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,792. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 24.2% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in United Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

