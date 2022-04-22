UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $613.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $565.00 to $613.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $537.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $502.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.49. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

