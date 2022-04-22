Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UHS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.58.

UHS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.49. 655,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,870. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

