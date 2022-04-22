Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Universal Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

NYSE:UVE opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. The company has a market cap of $396.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $293.13 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Insurance news, CFO Frank Wilcox bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,750 shares of company stock worth $176,355. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 33.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

