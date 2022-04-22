Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $609,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,151,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $648,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total value of $725,625.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $897,225.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $914,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $782,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $1,080,375.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total value of $817,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $811,950.00.

UPST stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.93. 9,204,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,736,261. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of -0.58. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.01 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPST. Stephens began coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

