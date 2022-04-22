Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Lowered to “Reduce” at Citigroup

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $5.13 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. State Street Corp increased its position in Uranium Energy by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511,667 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,362,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,796,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Uranium Energy by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,271,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

