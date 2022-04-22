US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $42.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USFD. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $38.68. 12,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 276.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

