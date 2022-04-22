US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%.
Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.31. 24,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,924. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.
In other news, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
USFD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.
US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Foods (USFD)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.