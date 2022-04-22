US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.31. 24,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,924. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000.

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

