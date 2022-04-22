Vale (NYSE:VALE) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.04.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $17.65. 28,011,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,041,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 73.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,408 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,833,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vale by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551,683 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vale by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,528 shares during the period.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

