Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $147,382,000. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $86,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,995 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,849,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLN opened at $4.15 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

