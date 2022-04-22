Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vallourec in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Vallourec stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Vallourec has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

