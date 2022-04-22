Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Shares of VALU traded down $12.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.35. 27,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,471. Value Line has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $91.72. The stock has a market cap of $727.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.
About Value Line (Get Rating)
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
