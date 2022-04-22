Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of VALU traded down $12.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.35. 27,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,471. Value Line has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $91.72. The stock has a market cap of $727.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 7.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Value Line (Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.