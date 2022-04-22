Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Velo3D alerts:

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

VLD stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.50. 11,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,007. Velo3D has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Velo3D will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLD. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Velo3D during the 4th quarter worth about $295,720,000. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,555,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,371,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Velo3D by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,193,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,855 shares during the period.

Velo3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velo3D (VLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.