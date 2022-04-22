Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Critical Contrast

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Velocity Acquisition and Betterware de Mexico, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Betterware de Mexico 0 0 1 0 3.00

Betterware de Mexico has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.07%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Betterware de Mexico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A -195.07% 4.41% Betterware de Mexico 18.24% 109.07% 28.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Betterware de Mexico’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A Betterware de Mexico $495.19 million 1.34 $90.06 million $2.46 7.37

Betterware de Mexico has higher revenue and earnings than Velocity Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Velocity Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Betterware de Mexico shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats Velocity Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

