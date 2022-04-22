Verastem (VSTM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ: VSTM) recently:

4/14/2022 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Verastem was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

4/5/2022 – Verastem was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2022 – Verastem was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

4/1/2022 – Verastem had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

3/29/2022 – Verastem had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

3/28/2022 – Verastem was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2022 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. Verastem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $281.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Verastem Inc alerts:

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verastem by 316.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 122,195 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.