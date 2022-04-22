Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.65. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $3,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

