Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.400 EPS.

NYSE VZ traded down $3.36 on Friday, reaching $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,291,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $3,889,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

