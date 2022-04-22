Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes VERVE-101. Verve Therapeutics is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VERV. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of VERV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. Verve Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $115,198.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 202,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,216,754 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 138.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,496,000 after purchasing an additional 287,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,243,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 299,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 5,726.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

