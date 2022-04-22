Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) PT Lowered to 173.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from 199.00 to 173.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VWDRY. HSBC lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

OTCMKTS VWDRY traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 321,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

