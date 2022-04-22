Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:VICR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,503. Vicor has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $164.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CJS Securities cut Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vicor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

