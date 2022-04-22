Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VICR. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities cut shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Get Vicor alerts:

VICR stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.83. Vicor has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $164.76.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. Vicor had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Vicor’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Vicor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.