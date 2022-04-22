ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other ViewRay news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter valued at $42,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. NexWave Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

