Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $2.46 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $190.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.67.

VKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.