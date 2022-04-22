Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells $181,309.59 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $181,309.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,525,988 shares in the company, valued at $402,459,994.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $627,400.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 32,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $1,009,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,168 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $67,403.12.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $1,478,400.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $186,372.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $496,034.72.

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $593,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,391,200.00.

Shares of VNOM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 2.21. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

