Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VMUK. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.93) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 228.11 ($2.97).

LON VMUK opened at GBX 172.60 ($2.25) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 177.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 182.77. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 151.05 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.85).

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($66,744.73).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

