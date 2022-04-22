Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $36 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRTS opened at $203.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.49 and a 200-day moving average of $273.07. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $197.24 and a 52-week high of $338.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.03%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

