Vitalhub (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Price Target Cut to C$4.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vitalhub (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

VHIBF remained flat at $2.40 on Friday. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of 2.24 and a twelve month high of 3.09.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

