Vitalhub (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Price Target Cut to C$4.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vitalhub (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
VHIBF remained flat at $2.40 on Friday. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of 2.24 and a twelve month high of 3.09.
About Vitalhub (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vitalhub (VHIBF)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.