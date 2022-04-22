Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

SEAT has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.01. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $948,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $3,121,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $6,834,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $16,169,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

