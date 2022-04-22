Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of VVNT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth about $103,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

