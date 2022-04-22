VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) & Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 93.20% 51.15% 51.15% Canadian Natural Resources 23.33% 21.20% 9.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Canadian Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $9.30 million 14.02 $8.67 million $0.40 19.18 Canadian Natural Resources $26.21 billion 2.94 $6.12 billion $5.17 12.79

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust. Canadian Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VOC Energy Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. VOC Energy Trust pays out 250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VOC Energy Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VOC Energy Trust and Canadian Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Natural Resources 0 5 10 0 2.67

Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $73.53, indicating a potential upside of 11.16%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats VOC Energy Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream and refining assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved SCO reserves were 6,998 MMbbl; total proved plus probable SCO reserves were 7,535 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 12,168 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 20,249 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.