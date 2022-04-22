VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VOC Energy Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 50,348 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

