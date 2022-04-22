VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.18.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VOC Energy Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About VOC Energy Trust (Get Rating)
VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VOC Energy Trust (VOC)
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.