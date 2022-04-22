Volta (VLTA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Volta (NYSE: VLTA):

4/19/2022 – Volta was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.00.

4/19/2022 – Volta had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Volta had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.00 to $2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Volta had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.50 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Volta was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

3/28/2022 – Volta had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Volta was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:VLTA traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 163,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). On average, equities analysts predict that Volta Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Volta by 413.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,941 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Volta by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Volta during the fourth quarter valued at $7,616,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Volta during the fourth quarter valued at $6,829,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Volta during the third quarter valued at $6,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

