Volution Group (LON:FAN) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.20) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Volution Group stock opened at GBX 426 ($5.54) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 387 ($5.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 565 ($7.35). The company has a market cap of £843.92 million and a PE ratio of 32.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 438.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 484.11.

In related news, insider Paul Hollingworth purchased 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £20,019.82 ($26,047.12).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

