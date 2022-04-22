Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 215 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a SEK 215 price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOLV.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 205 target price on Volvo in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 220.29.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

