Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

NYSE VNO opened at $41.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

