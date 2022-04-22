Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) received a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €51.00 ($54.84) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of VOS opened at €38.00 ($40.86) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.81. Vossloh has a 52 week low of €34.75 ($37.37) and a 52 week high of €49.45 ($53.17). The company has a market capitalization of $667.44 million and a PE ratio of 28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

